Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 3.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 3,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- What are earnings reports?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.