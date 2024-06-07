Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Down 3.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 3,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Pacific Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

