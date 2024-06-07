Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 51,063 Shares of Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 51,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $10,212.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,098,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,616.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 179,695 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $28,751.20.

On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.

On Friday, May 31st, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.

On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $1,088.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $4,109.24.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $3,740.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $2,923.47.

On Friday, April 12th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,740 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $6,559.00.

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 7.0 %

RBT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 4,197,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,808. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $170.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

