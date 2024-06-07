Park National (NYSE:PRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

PRK opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.01.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Park National will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

