PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.01 and last traded at $143.69. Approximately 4,735,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,018,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.88.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.70.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

