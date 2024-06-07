Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.02

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.02 and last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 46847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.65.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 51.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.96. The firm has a market cap of C$57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pender Growth Fund

In related news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$222,634.04. 8.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

