PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment
In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 83.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
