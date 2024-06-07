Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,747. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Insider Transactions at Penns Woods Bancorp

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $46,244.40. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,840.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,052 shares in the company, valued at $615,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 2,670 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,905 shares of company stock valued at $122,560 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penns Woods Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

