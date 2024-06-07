Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,514,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,916,836. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

