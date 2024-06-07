Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Director Scott Honour Sells 50,000 Shares

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) Director Scott Honour sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,075,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,837.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ:PEGY opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pineapple Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pineapple Energy Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pineapple Energy stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pineapple Energy Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEGY Free Report ) by 186.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.80% of Pineapple Energy worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

