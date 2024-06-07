Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 49,319 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $149,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,763 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,194. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

