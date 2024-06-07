Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 52,810 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,669 shares of company stock valued at $76,562,935. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.56, a PEG ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

