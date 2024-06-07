Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 96,688 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,688 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after buying an additional 555,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after buying an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,220,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after buying an additional 298,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 5,117,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,191. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

