Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires Shares of 169,273 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,558,000 after buying an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 55,783 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

