Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 50,373 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,373 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

