Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 57,775 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,543 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

