Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,617 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.20% of Consolidated Edison worth $63,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after buying an additional 340,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,616,000 after buying an additional 129,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,511,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. 1,416,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

