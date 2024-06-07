Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,146,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,046. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $143.40 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

