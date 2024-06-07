Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.47 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Mosaic worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after purchasing an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,163,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,485. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.