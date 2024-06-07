Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,595 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

