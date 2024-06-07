Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $45.31 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,606 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Principal Financial Group worth $45,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,455 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PFG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,647. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

