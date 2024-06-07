Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Brookfield Renewable worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.5 %

BEPC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.39. 712,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

