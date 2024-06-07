Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.04.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 448,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

