Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $4.44 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,780,000 after purchasing an additional 411,299 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,523 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,443,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,287 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

About Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

