Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 74,739 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,835,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,101. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

