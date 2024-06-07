Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.26. 1,085,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,214. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.26 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,125. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

