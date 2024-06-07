Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 11,427 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 809,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

