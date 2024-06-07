Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 268,463 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 937,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $54,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 306,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 179,829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 115,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Fortinet by 3,383.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 700,209 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 3,059,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,331. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

