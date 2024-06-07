Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 31,112 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,112 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %

SNOW stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,596. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.41 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,064,804.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

