Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,656 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,454. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

