Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.76. 806,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,364. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

