Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,847,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 772,635 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $94,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,534,116. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

