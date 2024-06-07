Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 96,612 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96,612 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

NYSE EW opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

