Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $5.48 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Assurant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Assurant by 800.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.51 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

