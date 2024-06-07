Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Rentals by 88.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after buying an additional 169,586 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Rentals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after buying an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.6 %

URI stock traded down $10.35 on Thursday, hitting $630.52. 495,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $675.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.22 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

