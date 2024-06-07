Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457,846. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

