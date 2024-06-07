Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 246,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

