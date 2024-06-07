Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $191.02. 359,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,848,022. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.