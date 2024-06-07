Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.43. 685,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,861. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.