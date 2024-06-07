Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 490.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

DE traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.17. 70,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.72 and its 200 day moving average is $386.13. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $353.15 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

