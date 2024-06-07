Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.75. 1,263,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,164,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.