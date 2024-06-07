Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 230,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 99,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. 1,172,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,142,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

