Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 403,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BHP Group by 1,132.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 531,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 254,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,061. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

