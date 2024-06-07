Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 702,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,927,000 after buying an additional 252,617 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.6 %

ED stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.33. The stock had a trading volume of 43,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,560. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.