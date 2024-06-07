Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

PNW traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 780,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $6,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

