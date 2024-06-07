Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 13,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 139,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 119,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

