Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 13,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.
Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.
Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.
