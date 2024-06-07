Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,326.87

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $48.04 million and approximately $89,326.87 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

