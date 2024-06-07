Pirate Chain Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $47.39 million and approximately $92,712.88 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00047151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

