PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 11.3%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 211,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 92,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

