Platform Technology Partners Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 122.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $75.36. 10,058,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

