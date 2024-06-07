Platform Technology Partners Purchases 3,921 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $51.44. 4,797,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

